Kanchanaburi War Cemetery

Immaculately maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, this is the larger of Kanchanaburi's two war cemeteries, and is right in town. Of the 6982 soldiers buried here, nearly half were British; the rest came mainly from Australia and the Netherlands. As you stand at the cemetery entrance, the entire right-hand side contains British victims, the front-left area contains Australian graves and the rear left the Dutch. The remains of unknown soldiers and 300 who were cremated due to dying of cholera are honoured all the way to the far left at the front.

All remains of American POWs were returned to the USA. If you're looking for the resting place of a loved one, a register is kept at the entrance.