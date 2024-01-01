Wat Thewa Sangkharam

This sizeable temple in Kanchanaburi is worth a wander to admire its grand, bell-shaped stupa near the river and various Thai-style shrines. In particular, the murals in the old ubosot (chapel) from the King Rama III-era (r 1824–51) are in excellent condition and have fascinating scenes of local life plus a comical surprise in the southeast corner.
