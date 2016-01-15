Welcome to Ayuthaya
A day trip is enough to tour temple ruins and catch the flavour of Ayuthaya's faded majesty. But linger for a couple of days and you'll fully experience its otherworldly atmosphere of sloshing riverboats, temple silhouettes drawn sharp against the setting sun, and ruins illuminated at night.
Top experiences in Ayuthaya
Ayuthaya activities
In the morning, around 8am you meet your host for the day at your hotel. We will depart to Ayuthaya, it takes about 1 hour and 15 minutes to reach the former Thai capital. Witness the glory of the ancient capital through its temple and palace ruins. First you will visit Wat Phu Khao Thong, or the “Monastery of the Golden Mount”, which is located just outside Ayuthaya. Then you will proceed to the ancient palace and Wat Phra Si Sanphet. You will also visit Viharn Phra Mongkol Bopit, one of the largest bronze Buddha’s in Thailand. Lunch will be served at a local restaurant. Afterwards you will visit Wat Lokaya Sutha. This temple enshrines a large reclining Buddha image. Our last visit will be the Bang Pa-In Summer Palace, built during the Ayutthaya era. The palace showcases an eclectic collection of buildings that blend European, Khmer, Thai and Chinese architectural styles. It’s the favorite summer palace of the King. At the end of the afternoon, we transfer you back to your hotel in Bangkok. You will get back around 4-5pm.
Take off to Wat Trimit, a famous for its Sukhothai era Buddha image made of solid gold, three meters high and weighing five and a half tons before proceeding to explore the Chinese community in Bangkok at China Town, known by Thai people as Yaowarat. Be amazed by the 1.43 km long street of Yaowarat’s gold shops, old markets, and Chinese restaurants. Then continue to Bangkok’s biggest wholesale Flower Market at Pak Klong Talad. Beautiful variety of local and imported cut flowers, leaves, orchids, tropical plants are on offer from early morning till late night. The most interesting are also fresh flower arrangements for all purposes such as flower garlands, wedding bouquets, wreaths etc. Then proceed to Wat Po, which is one of the most important temples of Bangkok with its very impressive huge reclining Buddha image in bronze built in Ayuthaya period (1350-1767). Further to visit the Grand Palace, Bangkok’s major landmark, which was built in 1782 by King Rama I. Each building of the complex is a work of arts including the royal chapel of Temple of the Emerald Buddha - which houses Thailand’s most revered Buddha Image. Only visitors in proper attire are allowed for the entry. Then transfer to the nearby pier to board on a motorized long-tailed boat to enjoy the scenery along the river banks and small canals of the Chao Phraya River, which once gave the name “ Venice of the East” to Bangkok. During the boat trip, a stop is made at the royal temple Wat Arun or the Temple of Dawn, the major riverside landmark of Bangkok with a magnificent pagoda that soars some 280 feet into the sky. Embark the boat and transfer by car back to the hotel.
Visit the former capital of Thailand, Ayutthaya, situated approximately 75 kilometres north of Bangkok and which is one of those destinations you have to see. The mix of cultures in Ayutthaya began in the mid-16 th century when ships from Ayutthaya plied the Asian seas, trading with neighbouring countries. When the Dutch showed up in the 17 th century, Ayutthaya became a port city and trade routes were extended to China, Japan, Indonesia, Portugal, Holland and France and even up to the Scandinavian countries later. Although the ancient villages of foreign traders lining on the Chao Phraya riverbanks were abandoned when the city was sacked by Burmese troops in 1767, some remnants have survived and now showcase the city’s past glory. The tour will start at the Summer Palace of the late King Rama V, commonly known as “Bang Pa-In”. You will then continue to the magnificent ruins of early splendour that Ayutthaya is famous for all over the world. We will pass or visit all the most impressive ruins of this World Heritage Site. Lunch will be served at a local restaurant in Ayutthaya. We will eventually return to Bangkok by coach. Note: Kindly be aware that proper attire is required to enter the Summer Palace compounds
Your tour will begin with a hotel pickup by your English speaking guide at 9 am. From there, your first stop will be at the Jim Thompson House. This legendary Thai-style house was founded by James H.W. Thompson, a successful entrepreneur that was pivotal in redeveloping the silk industry of Thailand. See the beautiful exterior as you approach, built from teak wood with Thai architectural style and surrounded by lush green trees. An accompanying pond and beautiful garden make this house a serene sight against the nearby jungle landscape. You will also see Jim Thomson's collection of fine arts and antiques on display, such as Buddhist sculptures, traditional Thai paintings, Burmese art, Sukhothai/Suwankalok pieces, and Benjaong artwork. Next, we'll proceed to Suan Pakkad Palace Museum or the "Palace of the Lettuce Garden" opened to public in 1959. This locale is a former royal residence consisting of eight traditional Thai teak wood houses as well as an elegant garden. The palace contains a collection of fine arts as well as a number of ancient artifacts. The Lacquer Pavillion, originally built in Ayuthaya during the mid-17th century, was dismantled and rebuilt at the palace compound here. Gaze upon a collection of Ban Chiang artifacts, dating back to 3600 BC, portraying Thailand's ancient cultural heritage with its pottery, iron/bronze tools, and glass ornaments. Next is the Marsi Gallery which exhibits a number of contemporary artworks. Inside the palace you will also be able to view the Royal Barge named "Koo Kung Bayam". At approximately 1 pm, you'll arrive back at your hotel in Bangkok City where the tour will conclude.
Our private transfer service from Bangkok’s international airport to Ayuthaya is the perfect start to your holiday in Thailand, avoiding queuing up for local taxis or finding a limousine service during peak hours. Guaranteed to be smoothly driven after your arrival at either the international or domestic terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Our vehicles are perfectly maintained, fully insured, air-conditioned and our drivers have years of experience in bringing you safely to your hotel or resort. Our representative will wait for you at the arrival hall, holding a sign with your name for proper identification and will guide you to the already waiting car / mini-van. Depending on traffic conditions, please take into consideration that transfer between both points take approximately 2 hours.
Perfect for those who believe the best way to appreciate paradise is by jumping right into it. This adventure will have you hiking through forests and rice paddies, cycling through provincial villages, and experiencing Thailand's intriguing combination of culture and the great outdoors. Kayak the turquoise waters of the Andaman and discover coral coves and white-sand beaches. With the services of a CEO and your accommodation and transport taken care of, this trip offers great value as it introduces the main sights of Thailand while offering up plenty of flexibility so you can experience an adventure you'll never forget.