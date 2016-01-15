Private Tour: Best of Bangkok in A Day

Take off to Wat Trimit, a famous for its Sukhothai era Buddha image made of solid gold, three meters high and weighing five and a half tons before proceeding to explore the Chinese community in Bangkok at China Town, known by Thai people as Yaowarat. Be amazed by the 1.43 km long street of Yaowarat’s gold shops, old markets, and Chinese restaurants. Then continue to Bangkok’s biggest wholesale Flower Market at Pak Klong Talad. Beautiful variety of local and imported cut flowers, leaves, orchids, tropical plants are on offer from early morning till late night. The most interesting are also fresh flower arrangements for all purposes such as flower garlands, wedding bouquets, wreaths etc. Then proceed to Wat Po, which is one of the most important temples of Bangkok with its very impressive huge reclining Buddha image in bronze built in Ayuthaya period (1350-1767). Further to visit the Grand Palace, Bangkok’s major landmark, which was built in 1782 by King Rama I. Each building of the complex is a work of arts including the royal chapel of Temple of the Emerald Buddha - which houses Thailand’s most revered Buddha Image. Only visitors in proper attire are allowed for the entry. Then transfer to the nearby pier to board on a motorized long-tailed boat to enjoy the scenery along the river banks and small canals of the Chao Phraya River, which once gave the name “ Venice of the East” to Bangkok. During the boat trip, a stop is made at the royal temple Wat Arun or the Temple of Dawn, the major riverside landmark of Bangkok with a magnificent pagoda that soars some 280 feet into the sky. Embark the boat and transfer by car back to the hotel.