This lively temple, believed to date to 1324 (26 years before the founding of Ayuthaya), revolves around the 19m-high Phra Phanan Choeng Buddha, aka 'Luang Po To'. This enormous statue sits within a soaring wí·hăhn (assembly hall) surrounded by 10,800 small Buddha images lining the walls.

The buildings in front of the big Buddha have historical murals and along the river are three colourful Chinese shrines and a fish-feeding pier.