Thai Boat Museum

Think you can tell a spice boat from a sam pan? This interesting little private museum is full of wooden boats, both real and artistic miniatures, many of which still ply Thailand's rivers today.
Ring the doorbell; you may have to wait for access.
Ayuthaya
