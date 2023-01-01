Wat Thammikarat

The most prominent features of this ancient and presently active temple is not the large wí·hăhn lŏo·ang (royal assembly hall) but the modest stupa in front of it that's surrounded by 52 singha (guardian lion) sculptures. Also have a look at the beautiful, 12m-long reclining Buddha. It's speckled with gold leaf atop faded paint, actually looking all of its 500-plus years.

Local people believe the temple predated the Ayuthaya period, a claim unsupported by architectural evidence. It was first mentioned in written records in the mid-16th century.