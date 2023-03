With animatronic ghosts, supersized crows and glowing Buddhas, Wat Tha Ka Rong is eerie and playful in equal measure and feels more like a carnival than a Buddhist temple. There are dozens of things to do and buy to make merit and hundreds of Buddhist, Hindu, animist and just-for-fun statues to see; the skeletons doing the wâi (palms-together Thai greeting) catch passers-by with motion sensors. It's just northwest of the island.

There's a weekend floating market nearby.