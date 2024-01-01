King Naresuan Monument

Ayuthaya

Glaring from an enormous marble base is this gigantic statue of King Naresuan, the 16th-century monarch renowned for his efforts to free Ayuthaya from Burmese control. It's worth walking around this handsome, horseback statue to admire reliefs of some of his legendary exploits, including wrestling a crocodile.

