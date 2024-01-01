Glaring from an enormous marble base is this gigantic statue of King Naresuan, the 16th-century monarch renowned for his efforts to free Ayuthaya from Burmese control. It's worth walking around this handsome, horseback statue to admire reliefs of some of his legendary exploits, including wrestling a crocodile.
King Naresuan Monument
Ayuthaya
Nearby Ayuthaya attractions
Featuring a gorgeous 6m-high Buddha flanked by maroon columns, this active temple was one of the few to escape the wrath of Burma's invading army in 1767;…
