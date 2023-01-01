Phra Narai Ratchaniwet

Plan to spend a few hours at this former royal palace, now the Somdet Phra Narai National Museum, which houses excellent displays of local history. Built from 1665 with help from French and Italian engineers, the palace was abandoned after King Narai’s death, but reclaimed by King Rama IV (r 1851–68), and the main displays, including prehistoric jewellery and Khmer-era statues, are in his residence. Many of his personal belongings are displayed on the 3rd floor.

Next door are displays in memory of King Narai; out back are the Phra Pratiap Buildings (used primarily by queens, consorts and other women who travelled with the king), used for temporary exhibitions and storage.

After seeing the museum displays, take some time to roam the manicured palace grounds full of trees and ruins, including King Narai’s elephant stables and a banquet room for receiving foreign visitors.

Enter through Pratu Phayakkha gate on Th Sorasak.