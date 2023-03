Over 300 peacocks strut freely in the grounds of this large forest temple, but it's Wat Khao Chin Lae's views that steal the show. Climb 459 steps to reach a large pink-and-white Buddha. From here you can admire rugged Khao Chin Lae peak to the west, Ang Sap Lek to the east and sunflower fields (in bloom November to January) to the south.

It's 20km east of old town Lopburi by road; private transport required.