Lopburi's holiest place sits in the old town's roundabout. It has a modern (1951) shrine in front of a Khmer-era laterite base from a toppled prang (Khmer-style spire) that was previously known as the 'supreme shrine'. The principal statue inside is a four-armed Vishnu body in Lopburi-Khmer style with an Ayuthaya-era Buddha head attached.

People feed the monkeys milk, biscuits, fruit and other things throughout the day and a lam dance troupe performs from 8am to 1pm. Both are done as thanks to the 'black god' (the city's guardian spirit) after wishes are granted.