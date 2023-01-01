Kraison Siharat Palace

King Narai had this palace built as a country retreat and, so the story goes, he stayed here when hunting elephants. It's not in great shape now. There's enough left standing to make a visit enjoyable, but probably not enough to make the longish trip worth it except for real history buffs. It's north of the new town, 5km from San Phra Kan, and is one of the combined ticket sites.

Back in the king's day there was a lake here, which allowed clear sky views, and in 1685 the French brought him out here to see a lunar eclipse.