This compound, built in European style by King Narai, served as the residence of foreign ambassadors. It got its present name from the mistaken belief that it was the residence of infamous Greek trader Constantine Phaulkon (whose official Thai title was Chao Phraya Wichayen), who became a key adviser to the king. The middle of the three buildings was a Catholic church, but decorated with Thai-style trim around the doors and windows. It's one of the combined ticket sites.

Though in a serious state of ruin, the buildings still manage to project some majesty and are appealing because they're so different from all other ruins in Thailand.