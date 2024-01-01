Wat Sao Tong Thong

Lopburi

North of the palace, this working temple site is remarkable for its unusual wí·hăhn (assembly hall) with Gothic-style windows and split roof. King Narai originally had it built as a Christian chapel – or by some accounts, a mosque. Inside is a 9m-tall Buddha and some Khmer-era sandstone sculptures.

