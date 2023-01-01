A weathered Buddha, about all that remains intact from the wí·hăhn (assembly hall), sits picturesquely in front of a bell-shaped stupa at this small moated temple ruin. Alongside it, the intact walls of the bòht (ordination hall) enclose another stone Buddha. It's just north of busy Wat Lokayasutharam, but gets almost no visitors.

Historical records say that Wat Worachetharam was built for the crematorium ceremony of King Naresuan, which was attended by 10,000 monks, though others contest that his remains now repose in eastern Myanmar.