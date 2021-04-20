Ayuthaya

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Buddha head in tree roots

Getty Images/Moment RF

Overview

Enigmatic temple ruins are strewn across the modern city of Ayuthaya (อยุธยา), whispering of its heyday as one of the world’s wealthiest and most cosmopolitan cities. Once replete with gilded temples and treasure-laden palaces, this island capital of Siam was brutally sacked by the Burmese in 1767. Today, dozens of ruins remain from this period of thriving trade and art and offer a tantalizing glimpse into its glorious past. Standing among towering stupas, it's easy to imagine how international merchants visiting from around the globe were left in awe.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Bang Pa-In Royal Palace in Ayutthaya, Thailand.

    Bang Pa In Palace

    Ayuthaya

    Ornate buildings are sprinkled across Bang Pa In Palace's 19-hectare gardens. First established in the 17th century, the palace was revived in the 19th…

  • Wat Ratchaburana

    Wat Ratchaburana

    Ayuthaya

    The prang (Khmer-style spire) in this large temple complex is one of the best extant versions in the city. There are giant stucco-sculpted Garuda on the…

  • Wat Chai Wattanaram

    Wat Chai Wattanaram

    Ayuthaya

    Glorious in the early morning light and also at sunset, this temple is Ayuthaya's most impressive off-island site thanks to its 35m-high central prang …

  • Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon

    Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon

    Ayuthaya

    Visitors to this photogenic ruin 2km southeast of the island can climb stairs up into the crypt of the stunning 60m-tall, bell-shaped chedi (stupa). There…

  • Wat Tha Ka Rong

    Wat Tha Ka Rong

    Ayuthaya

    With animatronic ghosts, supersized crows and glowing Buddhas, Wat Tha Ka Rong is eerie and playful in equal measure and feels more like a carnival than a…

  • Wat Phra Si Sanphet

    Wat Phra Si Sanphet

    Ayuthaya

    At this captivating ruined temple, three wonderfully intact stupas form one of Ayuthaya's most iconic views. Built beginning in 1448, this was a private…

  • Wat Phra Ram

    Wat Phra Ram

    Ayuthaya

    Wat Phra Ram's tall main prang (Khmer-style spire) isn't in the best condition, but it's definitely worth a visit. The temple was constructed on the…

  • Religious food offerings on the altar at temple Wat Phanan Choeng.

    Wat Phanan Choeng

    Ayuthaya

    This lively temple, believed to date to 1324 (26 years before the founding of Ayuthaya), revolves around the 19m-high Phra Phanan Choeng Buddha, aka …

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Ayuthaya with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.