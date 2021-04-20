Overview

Enigmatic temple ruins are strewn across the modern city of Ayuthaya (อยุธยา), whispering of its heyday as one of the world’s wealthiest and most cosmopolitan cities. Once replete with gilded temples and treasure-laden palaces, this island capital of Siam was brutally sacked by the Burmese in 1767. Today, dozens of ruins remain from this period of thriving trade and art and offer a tantalizing glimpse into its glorious past. Standing among towering stupas, it's easy to imagine how international merchants visiting from around the globe were left in awe.