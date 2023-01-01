Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon

Visitors to this photogenic ruin 2km southeast of the island can climb stairs up into the crypt of the stunning 60m-tall, bell-shaped chedi (stupa). There you can drop coins into a bucket in hope of good luck and walk around the outside for a view of sculpted gardens and dozens of smaller stupas and stone Buddhas.

Founded by King U Thong in 1357, it housed monks returning from ordination in Sri Lanka. In 1593, King Naresuan added its fantastic chedi after a victory over the Burmese, and it thus became known as the 'temple of auspicious victory'.