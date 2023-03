The little 'Dutch House' features a concise but informative exhibition of Dutch history in Thailand from 1604, when the Dutch East India Company (VOC) arrived in Ayuthaya, up to the present. Out the back are the excavated foundations of the second trading office, built in 1634. Just as interesting is the adjacent boatyard with many classic wooden craft.

The English village was just to the south and there was a Chinese village nearby, but nothing remains of either.