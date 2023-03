Though it feels staid compared to enchanting local ruins, this museum features model longboats and temples along with exhibitions on the lives of traditional villagers and foreign communities during the days of the Ayuthaya kingdom. At the time of writing, the centre was closed for a long-term renovation.

The Japan-funded museum was established in 1987 as a gesture of Japanese-Thai friendship, so there's also a strong emphasis on the historical and present relationship between the two countries.