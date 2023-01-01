Chao Sam Phraya National Museum

The most impressive treasure of Ayuthaya's premier museum is the haul of royal gold (jewellery, utensils, votive tablets, spittoons) unearthed from the crypts of Wat Mahathat and Wat Ratchaburana. Beautifully carved teak temple doors and numerous Buddha statues (some sculpted as far back as the 7th century) are also on display. Building 2 in the back holds a history of Thai pottery, from ancient figurines to gorgeous glazed dinnerware.

Temporary displays are held in the wooden building between the two main buildings and an expansion of the museum will soon bring many more of Ayuthaya's treasures to the public.

Lots of giant water monitors live in the surrounding ponds.