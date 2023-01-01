Wat Suwandararam

Although there was a temple here in the Ayuthaya era, the present buildings are from the current reign, with the bòht (ordination hall) built by King Rama I and the adjacent wí·hăhn (assembly hall) by King Rama IV. Both have fascinating murals (painted in 1785 and 1931 respectively) inside that show, among other things, scenes of daily life and stories from the life of King Naresuan.

Notice the bòht's boat-like concave design, a typical feature of late Ayuthaya style that remained popular in the early Ratanakosin era.