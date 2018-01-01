Alcazar Cabaret Show with Transport

Your evening starts with pickup from your Pattaya hotel by air-conditioned van for a ride to the Alcazar's spacious theater. When you get there, sip on a provided soft drink and admire the intricate stage sets before the show begins. The large cast of nearly 400 performers is known for its cross-dressing stars. The show was met with some resistance when it opened in 1981, but is now considered a beloved piece of Pattaya's culture. As the lights go down, the cast members start to appear on stage, dressed in exotic costumes of feathers, sequins and rhinestones. Thai, English, Korean and Bollywood songs, among other genres, provide the soundtrack to this impressive 70-minute dance production. The routines, which blend traditional Thai and modern-pop moves, are enhanced by the theater's high-end light and sound systems.When the show ends, you may be allowed to take pictures with some of the cast who come out to pose with visitors (own expense). Your memorable evening concludes when your driver returns you to your hotel.