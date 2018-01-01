Welcome to Pattaya
The city is built around Ao Pattaya, a wide, crescent-shaped bay that was one of Thailand’s first beach resorts in the 1960s when American GIs came for some R & R. North Pattaya (Pattaya Neua) is more upmarket while Pattaya South (Pattaya Tai) remains the nightlife hub. Further south Jomtien is a laid-back resort, while to the north Naklua is also quieter, with some top-end resorts at Wong Amat.
Pattaya Arrival Transfer
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed immediately and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Vehicles used: SHARED - Air-conditioned Minivan / Minicoach PRIVATE - Air-conditioned Standard Sedan Car (2000cc) (1 to 2 people) PRIVATE - Air-conditioned Minivan (3 to 6 people) At time of booking, YOU MUST include the following flight and hotel details: Departure Flight Number Departure Time Hotel Name (where you would like to be picked up from) Hotel Address Don't forget to book your Airport to Hotel transfer!
Tiffany's Cabaret Show in Pattaya
Millions of international visitors from every part of the world have experienced this spectacular performance and enjoyed the marvelous, talented and beautiful Tiffany's performers. Tiffany's Show is a palace of decadence, spectacular elegance, and enjoyment not to be missed. Come and experience the world-standard spectacular show by yourself!
Pattaya Departure Transfer
Your driver will transfer you to the airport by either shared or private air-conditioned vehicle, depending on option purchased, ensuring that you reach your destination safely and conveniently.When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your Pattaya accommodation details. If your destination is a hotel in Bangkok, please provide the address. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. It's that easy!Price is per person, based on shared transfer service.Don't forget to book your Airport to Hotel transfer!
Koh Larn Trip from Pattaya including Seafood Lunch
Coral Island is an island escape where the sand is pure white and the water translucent. Enjoy a tranquil getaway, relax on the beach or enjoy some snorkeling the choice is yours. The island also offers a range of water sports including water skiing, parasailing and windsurfing. If you don't want to get wet you may be able to view the coral from the boat. (at an additional cost payable direct). You'll be served a seafood lunch and return back to Pattaya by speedboat.
Alcazar Cabaret Show with Transport
Your evening starts with pickup from your Pattaya hotel by air-conditioned van for a ride to the Alcazar's spacious theater. When you get there, sip on a provided soft drink and admire the intricate stage sets before the show begins. The large cast of nearly 400 performers is known for its cross-dressing stars. The show was met with some resistance when it opened in 1981, but is now considered a beloved piece of Pattaya's culture. As the lights go down, the cast members start to appear on stage, dressed in exotic costumes of feathers, sequins and rhinestones. Thai, English, Korean and Bollywood songs, among other genres, provide the soundtrack to this impressive 70-minute dance production. The routines, which blend traditional Thai and modern-pop moves, are enhanced by the theater's high-end light and sound systems.When the show ends, you may be allowed to take pictures with some of the cast who come out to pose with visitors (own expense). Your memorable evening concludes when your driver returns you to your hotel.
Flight of the Gibbon Pattaya with Thai Lunch and Hotel Transfer
You will be picked up from your Pattaya hotel and transferred to the zipline canopy tour located in Khao Kheow. Upon arrival, you will be welcomed by our friendly team. Then, we will provide a detailed safety briefing and orientation, followed by time to get outfitted in your harness and other provided gear. The tour group size is limited to nine people to ensure customized attention from your guides.When the group is ready, your guides lead you to the beginning of a series of 24 platform stations include 2 hanging sky bridges. Soar through the treetops by zipline and enjoy the fun of two rappel descents. Your 5-hour eco-adventure is supervised by experienced guides who share informative details about the rainforest flora and fauna along the way. In addition, you can enjoy a free tram tour around Khao Kheow Open Safari Park - feed the wildlife during the journey to Africa portion of the tour.Enjoy a Thai lunch and bottled water before your experience ends with return transport to Pattaya and drop-off at your hotel.