Day trippers head for this small island, 7km offshore from central Pattaya. On weekends, its five beaches entertain thousands of visitors and the aquamarine sea is busy with banana boats and other marine merriment. Take a ferry from Bali Hai pier at the southern end of Walking St. Some go to the main village; others go to Tawaen beach. You can also charter speedboats from along Beach Rd. The last boat back is at 6pm.