Phra Chudadhut Palace

This former royal palace was used by Rama V (King Chulalongkorn; r 1868–1910) over the summer months, but was abandoned when the French briefly occupied the island in 1893. The main throne hall – a magnificent golden teak structure known as Vimanmek Teak Mansion – was moved to Bangkok in 1910 and is now in Dusit Gardens. What's left are subdued Victorian-style buildings set in garden-like grounds. It's a 15-minute stroll from the ferry. The museum buildings are closed Mondays.

Ruen Vadhana and Ruen Mai Rim Talay contain historical displays about the king’s visits to the island and his public works programs, including a lecture to the local people on Western tea parties. Up the hill is Wat Atsadang Khanimit, a temple with Gothic-style windows, which contains a small, consecrated chamber where Rama V used to meditate. The Buddha image inside was fashioned by a local monk. Nearby is a stone outcrop wrapped in holy cloth, called Bell Rock because it rings like a bell when struck. Visitors can spend a few hours exploring the jungly walkways, nearby caves and well-maintained gardens. On the way into the complex there's a small aquarium.