Don’t have the time to see Thailand’s most famous historic monuments? Then consider visiting scaled-down versions of them in what claims to be the largest open-air museum in the world. It’s an excellent place to explore by bicycle (included in entry fee) as it's usually quiet and rarely crowded. Ancient City lies east of Bangkok in neighbouring Samut Prakan province, which is most conveniently accessed via the park's shuttle bus from BTS Bearing station (see website for departure times).