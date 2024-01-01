Wat Bang Nam Pheung Nok

Bangkok Region

This is a 250-year-old temple near Bang Kachao, Phrapradaeng, an area also known as Bangkok's 'green lung'. The best way to get here is by BTS to Bang Na, then taxi to the pier at Wat Bang Na Nork, then the river-crossing ferry followed by a short walk.

