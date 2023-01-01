Located on the way to Ancient City and created by the same visionary, this museum is a five-storey sculpture of Erawan, Indra’s three-headed elephant mount from Hindu mythology. The interior is filled with antique sculptures but is most impressive for the stained-glass ceiling. The museum is most conveniently accessed via a shuttle bus from BTS Bearing station (see website for departure times). Ticket prices include complimentary rides within the museum.
Erawan Museum (Chang Sam Sian)
Bangkok Region
