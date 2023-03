An easy escape from the city, this buzzy, weekends-only market is located on the Phrapradaeng Peninsula, a vast rural-feeling district. Because it’s a Thai market, the emphasis is on food, and it’s a great place for unrestrained outdoor snacking.

To get there, take the BTS to Bang Na and jump in a taxi for the short ride to the pier at Wat Bang Na Nork. From there, take the river-crossing ferry (4B) followed by a short motorcycle taxi (10B) ride.