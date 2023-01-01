The artificial island of Bang Kachao was formed by joining two ends of a sharp meander in Chao Phraya River via a canal, thereby forming a waterbound patch of land. Also known as Bangkok's 'green lung', the island is home to the Si Nakhon Kheun Khan Park, a vast botanical garden that's an absolute pleasure for hikers, birdwatchers and cyclists. Bicycles can be hired locally for 100B, and you can spend hours exploring the wilderness along well-marked tracks.

Apart from the green area, Bang Kachao is home to the atmospheric Bang Nam Pheung Market, a rural market with an emphasis on country-style cuisine. Nearby stands Wat Bang Nam Pheung Nok, a 250-year-old Buddhist temple.