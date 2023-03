This is a vast botanical garden with a large lake and birdwatching tower in Bangkok's Phrapradaeng Peninsula. The wilderness is fantastic for hiking, birdwatching and cycling – bicycles can be hired locally for 100B. To get here, take the BTS to Bang Na, then hail a taxi to the pier at Wat Bang Na Nork. From there, take the river-crossing ferry (4B) followed by a short motorcycle taxi (30B) ride.