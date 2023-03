This Buddhist monastery is built around several meditation caves running into the island’s central limestone ridge and offers fine views from its hilltop chedi (stupa). Monks and mâa chee (nuns) from across Thailand come to take advantage of the caves’ peaceful environment. Someone is usually around to give informal tours and talk about Buddhism.

The body of a former nun is displayed in a small room within the grounds, a reminder of the impermanence of earthly life.