Despite its name, this site contains gruesome Dante-esque statues of sinners being eternally punished. Half-human, half-animal creatures surround two huge figures in a depiction of Naraka (Buddhist hell). On the flip side, there are statues depicting Thai fairy tales and more righteous behaviour.
Wang Saen Suk
Ko Chang & Eastern Seaboard
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
22.35 MILES
Made entirely of intricately carved wood (without any metal nails) and commanding a celestial view of the ocean, the Sanctuary of Truth is best described…
2.28 MILES
This opulent four-storey Chinese temple is fronted by an enormous heaven-earth pole and filled with intricate paintings and magnificent sculptures…
25.72 MILES
Don’t have the time to see Thailand’s most famous historic monuments? Then consider visiting scaled-down versions of them in what claims to be the largest…
27.56 MILES
Day trippers head for this small island, 7km offshore from central Pattaya. On weekends, its five beaches entertain thousands of visitors and the…
25.98 MILES
This hill has a modest Buddhist temple as well as a much-revered memorial to the admiral who founded the modern Thai navy. There are marvellous views over…
11.98 MILES
This former royal palace was used by Rama V (King Chulalongkorn; r 1868–1910) over the summer months, but was abandoned when the French briefly occupied…
23.02 MILES
It's less of a beach and more of a concrete seaside promenade. Nonetheless, as Bangkok's only 'seafront', this strip of public space attracts droves of…
11.41 MILES
The most imposing sight on the island, this ornate dragon-infested temple dates back to the days when Chinese traders anchored in the sheltered waters…
Nearby Ko Chang & Eastern Seaboard attractions
1 MILES
Hundreds of rhesus monkeys with greedy eyes and quick hands live on this small hill. Avoid feeding them, as this just makes them more aggressive.
2.28 MILES
This opulent four-storey Chinese temple is fronted by an enormous heaven-earth pole and filled with intricate paintings and magnificent sculptures…
2.94 MILES
Set on a pier in Ang Sila, 6km north of Bang Saen beach, this intriguing fish market presents the local catch, with prawns, mud crabs and Asian sea bass…
4. Mangrove Forest Conservation Centre
3.72 MILES
This expanse of mangroves in Ang Sila is such a well-kept secret, many locals don’t even know it's here. A 2km-long wooden walkway runs a circuit around…
8.46 MILES
Attached to the mainland via an 800m road, this rocky island is the ferry point for Ko Si Chang, and is home to an ornate Thai-Chinese temple and a…
8.49 MILES
This small Thai-Chinese Buddhist temple is on Ko Loi, a small rocky island connected to the mainland by a road at the northern end of Si Racha’s…
8.68 MILES
Locals fill this well-maintained municipal park every evening to practise yoga, t'ai chi and skateboarding. The park includes a coffee shop, a jogging…
9.15 MILES
The southern clock tower is a good place to get your bearings. Next to it is the main market; this is also a hub for local transport options. Note there…