Khao Sam Muk

Hundreds of rhesus monkeys with greedy eyes and quick hands live on this small hill. Avoid feeding them, as this just makes them more aggressive.
Local folklore says the hill is named after a girl who took her life here after a doomed romance.
Ko Chang & Eastern Seaboard
