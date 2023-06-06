Shop
Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images
Even if you know exactly what to expect of Pattaya, it still comes as an eye-popping sensory explosion. Multicultural, hyper-touristy Pattaya (เมืองพัทยา) boasts some excellent and good value places to stay and eat, and the area is also a family-friendly resort coast. Nevertheless, the city itself is no tropical paradise; its reputation for sleaze is totally deserved, with hundreds of beer bars, go-go clubs and massage parlors. Much of the rest is dedicated to mass-market sun-seeking tourism, with a huge retired expat population, and enormous tour groups hurried through town in an almost constant stream. For a relaxing stay in Pattaya, base yourself outside the central area.
Made entirely of intricately carved wood (without any metal nails) and commanding a celestial view of the ocean, the Sanctuary of Truth is best described…
Day trippers head for this small island, 7km offshore from central Pattaya. On weekends, its five beaches entertain thousands of visitors and the…
This hill has a modest Buddhist temple as well as a much-revered memorial to the admiral who founded the modern Thai navy. There are marvellous views over…
A popular stop for tour groups, this museum contains more than 300 impressive pieces of Chinese artwork, mainly bronze and brass statues depicting…
The giant golden Buddha figure of Wat Phra Yai sits atop this forested hill between Jomtien and South Pattaya. The serene Buddha dates back to when…
The area’s largest aquarium is particularly child-friendly, with touch pools and koi feeding sessions. The long viewing tunnel is the highlight. It's on…
Thais come here for the ultimate selfie as they pose amid cleverly designed 3D paintings of dinosaurs, waterfalls, ancient Egypt and, bizarrely, an…
This roundabout is a good reference point.
