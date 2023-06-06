Pattaya

Sanctuary of Truth, wooden temple

Overview

Even if you know exactly what to expect of Pattaya, it still comes as an eye-popping sensory explosion. Multicultural, hyper-touristy Pattaya (เมืองพัทยา) boasts some excellent and good value places to stay and eat, and the area is also a family-friendly resort coast. Nevertheless, the city itself is no tropical paradise; its reputation for sleaze is totally deserved, with hundreds of beer bars, go-go clubs and massage parlors. Much of the rest is dedicated to mass-market sun-seeking tourism, with a huge retired expat population, and enormous tour groups hurried through town in an almost constant stream. For a relaxing stay in Pattaya, base yourself outside the central area.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Sanctuary of Truth, wooden temple

    Sanctuary of Truth

    Pattaya

    Made entirely of intricately carved wood (without any metal nails) and commanding a celestial view of the ocean, the Sanctuary of Truth is best described…

  • Pattaya beach, Ko lan, Thailand

    Ko Lan

    Pattaya

    Day trippers head for this small island, 7km offshore from central Pattaya. On weekends, its five beaches entertain thousands of visitors and the…

  • Pattaya, East Coast, Thailand

    Khao Phra Tamnak

    Pattaya

    This hill has a modest Buddhist temple as well as a much-revered memorial to the admiral who founded the modern Thai navy. There are marvellous views over…

  • Anek Kusala Sala

    Anek Kusala Sala

    Pattaya

    A popular stop for tour groups, this museum contains more than 300 impressive pieces of Chinese artwork, mainly bronze and brass statues depicting…

  • Wat Phra Yai

    Wat Phra Yai

    Pattaya

    The giant golden Buddha figure of Wat Phra Yai sits atop this forested hill between Jomtien and South Pattaya. The serene Buddha dates back to when…

  • Underwater World Pattaya

    Underwater World Pattaya

    Pattaya

    The area’s largest aquarium is particularly child-friendly, with touch pools and koi feeding sessions. The long viewing tunnel is the highlight. It's on…

  • Art in Paradise

    Art in Paradise

    Pattaya

    Thais come here for the ultimate selfie as they pose amid cleverly designed 3D paintings of dinosaurs, waterfalls, ancient Egypt and, bizarrely, an…

