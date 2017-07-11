Welcome to Hua Hin
Hua Hin (หัวหิน) traces its aristocratic roots to 1911 when the railroad arrived from Bangkok and some in the royal family built vacation homes here. By the mid-1920s it was a full-fledged resort town for the Bangkok-based nobility with a golf course and a seaside hotel featuring a European restaurant manager. Even Kings Rama VI and VII built summer palaces here. The latter's Phra Ratchawang Klai Kangwon (Far from Worries Palace) remains a royal residence today and was the full-time home of King Rama IX for many of his later years.
There’s a lot of money swirling around Hua Hin, but it's still a good budget destination: seafood is plentiful and cheap, there’s convenient public transport and it takes a lot less time and effort to get here from Bangkok than to the southern islands.
Foodies' Food Tour in Hua Hin
After hotel pickup, start your food journey in Hua Hin with a traditional Thai breakfast of jok moo (rice congee with pork), served with Thai coffee with condensed milk. Also try ba thong gor (Thai doughnuts), before a casual stroll over to the Chat Chai fresh produce market to explore what the vendors have to offer. The sights, sounds, and smells of the lively, century-old market are thoroughly enticing. Sample tropical fruits such as mangosteen, jackfruit, dragonfruit, longan, and rambutan. Taste food cooked or prepared fresh in and around the market — designed to feed hungry locals who love to graze all day. Afterward, take a leisurely walk to meet a couple of ladies who have been serving some of Hua Hin's best fried banana for over 70 years. These gals are the perfect photo opportunity. Then we hit the streets of Hua Hin, tasting as we go, while learning about what makes Thai food so good. This walking tour covers about 1 mile (2.5 km) in 3.5 hours. Hear tips on choosing the best dishes and meet some of the street vendors who have been feeding locals and travelers for generations. After a short walk you'll encounter a vendor selling southern Thai cuisine. Taste pungent flavors of spices such as turmeric while you try kua kling (dried curry of minced pork), moo wan (sweet pork), and gaeng leuang gai (yellow chicken curry). Nearby, savor fragrant steamed duck called pet paloe. Slightly further on, stop for som tam (green papaya salad), which is practically a national dish. Discover nam jim, the dipping sauce that brings it all together, and taste six of the best with khao niaw, or sticky rice. You'll sample over 15 Thai snack foods, salads, fruits, desserts and drinks, along with a few surprises, with numerous rest breaks to recharge. Gain insider knowledge and return to your hotel with new culinary expertise.
Private Tour: Hua Hin Day Tour from Bangkok
Following hotel pick up at 06:30 am by your guide from Bangkok city area hotel start for Hua Hin. Your first stop will be Maeklong Railway Market. This is a unique market that is held every day literally on the rail tracks. The action at the railway market begins several minutes before the train is due to pass through the market. As soon as the siren signals the arrival of the train, everything stops. Shoppers will hop off the tracks, and vendors will quickly pack their goods and prepare to close their awnings from the train track as the train passes by. Once the train is gone, its business as usual as if nothing happened.We then proceed for Tham Khao Luang Cave. The cave is regarded as the largest and most important in the province. This is due to the fact that it houses a Buddha image cast under the royal command of King Rama V as a dedication to King Rama III and King Rama IV. At the foot of Khao Luang Hill, a large monastery locally known as Wat Tham Klaep or Wat Bun-thawi is located. Attractions within the compound are a large multi-purpose hall and a chapel laden with beautifully carved door panels.Later you head to Santorini Park. Santorini Park brings a slice of the picture-perfect Greek island to Cha-Am. It’s got all the details right, from classic whitewashed buildings, colourful painted windows, down to stone-paved paths and domed towers. An impressive lineup of shops, restaurants and an amusement park promise good times for everyone. This photogenic outdoor entertainment outlet occupies an expansive area just before the main highway reaches Cha-Am Beach.After lunch at local restaurant proceed to The Venezia Hua Hin. The Venezia Hua Hin has brought you the only experience that you will be never found in Thailand with some major magnificent Venice’s symbolic landmarks i.e. St. Mark’s Square and Bell Tower, world famous tourist attraction landmark of the Venice, into the shopping project in Hua Hin, Thailand.Then visit Plearn Wan. Plearn wan is a vintage village built with rusty tin pieces and wooden planks, made to reminisce the old days of Hua Hin. The name “Plearnwarn” has its meaning where “Plearn” is a combination of “Play” and “Learn”, and “Wan” means “yesterday” in Thai. From the name itself, Plearnwan promises some good fun for everyone by entering a world of nostalgia through its main gate that looks a bit like a time tunnel. Explore Hua Hin Railway Station located in Hua Hin Subdistrict, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, and is located 212 kilometres (132) from Thon Buri Railway Station. It is a class 1 railway station on the Southern Line. On the premises, there is an old 305 Unit Baldwin steam locomotive on display. Hua Hin Station has been considered to be the most beautiful station in Thailand. Around 6 pm you will drive back for Bangkok. At approximately 08:30 pm, you'll arrive back at your hotel in Bangkok where the tour will end.
Hua Hin: Day Trip to Kaeng Krachan National Park and Pala-U Waterfall
The Pa-La-U Waterfall is part of the Kaeng Krachan National Park. It is located about 60 Km west of Hua Hin.There are 16 cascades and the surrounding forest is over a thousand years old and is filled with rare wild animals. Our trip starts in the morning, we will be driving west towards the mountains and the Burmese border. We will continue with a trek through unspoiled rainforest to Pa-La-U Waterfall where we trek up to the 4th cascades where the pool filled with wild carp fish. Experience the beautiful waterfall and jungle surroundings where wild monkeys and birds can be heard and sometimes spotted.. After the waterfall, we will enjoy lunch at local restaurant and then back to HuaHin after a very happy and exciting trip.Include : Transportation by car or Minivan air-condition, English Speaking Guide,lunch, Entrance Fee.
One-Day Pass: Black Mountain Water Park in Hua Hin
The Black Mountain Water Park is full of high quality and modern equipment, and all operated in line with the highest standards of safety and with highly trained lifeguards. The best value water park and experience in Hua Hin, Thailand with nine slides, many pools, and basic facilities.Wibit sport floating playground is also waiting for your inner explorer.Food and BeverageThere is an excellent restaurant facility within the water park that serves both Thai and European food. Snack and ice cream kiosks can be found in various places around the park, and there is even a pool bar that you can relax at while cooling off with your favorite cold drink.Changing and Locker FacilitiesThere are changing rooms with locker facilities close to the park entrance. Lockers are provided free of charge but do require a 500 Baht deposit for the magnetic keys that are safe to take into the water pools. A towel rental service is available for 100 Baht.Souvenir ShopThe Water Park Pro Shop has a wonderful selection of souvenirs to remind you of your day out with us. We also sell a variety of swimwear to meet all tastes.First Aid and General SafetyAll staff have undergone an extensive training program that includes, water rescue, first aid, and CPR training. They have successfully completed physical fitness tests which they have to maintain throughout their employment. If you have any first aid requirements please speak to the nearest member of staff. Should you require any safety equipment like helmets or life jackets please ask a member of staff for assistance.
Day Cruise to Monkey Island in Sam Roi Yod National Park from Hua Hin
Drive about 30 minutes south of Hua Hin to Pranburi River to board a reconditioned fishing boat. A lovely and relaxing cruise along the river and out to sea for two hours takes you to Monkey Island at Sam Roi Yod National Park. Spend the time on the beach feeding the monkeys right out of your hand. Return to the boat for swimming then a salt-free outdoor shower. Followed by a delicious lunch onboard with fresh fruits to finish. Travel a short distance to an area good for fishing. Every passenger gets a fishing rod and the boat-boy will hook the bait for you. Afterwards, you will be transported back to your hotel in Hua Hin.
Pala-U Waterfall, Karang Village Tour from Hua Hin
Our driver will pick you up from your hotel in Hua Hin around 8:30am and head to Karang Village. Enjoy 1.2 hour scenic drive to the beautiful Pala U Waterfall located near the border to Myanmar. The 16 level Pala-U Waterfall is part of the Kaeng Krachan National Park, Thailand’s largest national park. The surrounding forest is 1,000 years old and there is a good chance of seeing wildlife and many rare species of bird-life.First, we stop at Karang Village close to the waterfall. The people of the village are originally Burmese and the lifestyle is immersed in old traditions. You will get the experience to study and learn their daily lifestyle before we go for lunch.After lunch, we will proceed to Pala-U Waterfall. Upon arrival, enjoy your time in the cool and refreshing waters. Most visitors try to get up to the third level, where you can swim in the large deep pool and feed the fish. The best time to visit the waterfall is between November to April to get a glimpse of beautiful butterflies, that Pala-U is known for. Our driver will transport you back to your hotel after and fun wet day out at Pala-U Waterfall.