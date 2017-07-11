Private Tour: Hua Hin Day Tour from Bangkok

Following hotel pick up at 06:30 am by your guide from Bangkok city area hotel start for Hua Hin. Your first stop will be Maeklong Railway Market. This is a unique market that is held every day literally on the rail tracks. The action at the railway market begins several minutes before the train is due to pass through the market. As soon as the siren signals the arrival of the train, everything stops. Shoppers will hop off the tracks, and vendors will quickly pack their goods and prepare to close their awnings from the train track as the train passes by. Once the train is gone, its business as usual as if nothing happened.We then proceed for Tham Khao Luang Cave. The cave is regarded as the largest and most important in the province. This is due to the fact that it houses a Buddha image cast under the royal command of King Rama V as a dedication to King Rama III and King Rama IV. At the foot of Khao Luang Hill, a large monastery locally known as Wat Tham Klaep or Wat Bun-thawi is located. Attractions within the compound are a large multi-purpose hall and a chapel laden with beautifully carved door panels.Later you head to Santorini Park. Santorini Park brings a slice of the picture-perfect Greek island to Cha-Am. It’s got all the details right, from classic whitewashed buildings, colourful painted windows, down to stone-paved paths and domed towers. An impressive lineup of shops, restaurants and an amusement park promise good times for everyone. This photogenic outdoor entertainment outlet occupies an expansive area just before the main highway reaches Cha-Am Beach.After lunch at local restaurant proceed to The Venezia Hua Hin. The Venezia Hua Hin has brought you the only experience that you will be never found in Thailand with some major magnificent Venice’s symbolic landmarks i.e. St. Mark’s Square and Bell Tower, world famous tourist attraction landmark of the Venice, into the shopping project in Hua Hin, Thailand.Then visit Plearn Wan. Plearn wan is a vintage village built with rusty tin pieces and wooden planks, made to reminisce the old days of Hua Hin. The name “Plearnwarn” has its meaning where “Plearn” is a combination of “Play” and “Learn”, and “Wan” means “yesterday” in Thai. From the name itself, Plearnwan promises some good fun for everyone by entering a world of nostalgia through its main gate that looks a bit like a time tunnel. Explore Hua Hin Railway Station located in Hua Hin Subdistrict, Hua Hin District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, and is located 212 kilometres (132) from Thon Buri Railway Station. It is a class 1 railway station on the Southern Line. On the premises, there is an old 305 Unit Baldwin steam locomotive on display. Hua Hin Station has been considered to be the most beautiful station in Thailand. Around 6 pm you will drive back for Bangkok. At approximately 08:30 pm, you'll arrive back at your hotel in Bangkok where the tour will end.