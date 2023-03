Pa La-U Waterfall is located in Kaeng Krachan National Park, but far away from the main park area, about 62km from Hua Hin. Unlike the rest of the park, it remains open in the wet season when it's in full flow and is especially popular with day trippers from Hua Hin. The various levels are seen along a walking trail which, while not difficult, has some rough spots.

From April to July there are many butterflies.