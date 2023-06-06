Hua Hin

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Wat Khao Takiab hill and beach in hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand, south east asia 1328614648

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overview

Thailand’s original beach resort is no palm-fringed castaway island and arguably is the better for it. Instead, Hua Hin (หัวหิน) is a refreshing mix of city and sea with lively markets, good golf courses and water parks, excellent accommodation and an ambience that just keeps getting more cosmopolitan. In fact, many visitors never even step foot on the sand.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Cicada Night Market in Hua Hin, a popular night market selling goods ranging from clothes to desserts.

    Cicada Market

    Hua Hin

    Vastly better than the city-centre Hua Hin Night Market, this popular place 3.5km to the south is a fun mix of food, shopping and performing arts. It's…

  • Wat Huay Mongkol

    Wat Huay Mongkol

    Hua Hin

    Colloquially called the big-headed monk, this statue of the revered Luang Phor Thad is a beloved Buddhist pilgrimage site. The southern Thai monk is said…

  • Playing soccer on the beach - Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province

    Hat Hua Hin

    Hua Hin

    Hua Hin Beach is a pleasant, but not stunning, stretch of fine white powder lapped by calm grey-green waves. Remarkably shallow, it's made for strolling…

  • Ancient palace, Marukhathaiyawan Palace in Cha-Am,Petchaburi Pro

    Mrigadayavan Palace

    Hua Hin

    With a breezy seaside location 12km north of Hua Hin, this summer palace – Phra Ratchaniwet Mrigadayavan – was built in 1924 during the reign of Rama VI…

  • The 7 kings statue at Ratchaphakdi Park.

    Ratchaphakdi Park

    Hua Hin

    Standing 14m high and weighing in at 30 tonnes each, the beautiful bronze statues of Thailand's most revered kings tower over this park with an impressive…

  • The Hua Hin train station.

    Hua Hin Train Station

    Hua Hin

    Probably the most beautiful train station in Thailand, this red-and-white icon was built in 1926 to replace the original station. It has a Victorian…

  • Pa La-U waterfall is located in the verdant forest area of Kaeng Krachan National Park.

    Pa La-U Waterfall

    Hua Hin

    Pa La-U Waterfall is located in Kaeng Krachan National Park, but far away from the main park area, about 62km from Hua Hin. Unlike the rest of the park,…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Hua Hin

Beautiful temple complex and beach in Khao Tao near Hua Hin, Thailand

Beaches

Hua Hin's top five day trips

Jul 11, 2017 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Hua Hin with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Hua Hin