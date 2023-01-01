Mrigadayavan Palace

With a breezy seaside location 12km north of Hua Hin, this summer palace – Phra Ratchaniwet Mrigadayavan – was built in 1924 during the reign of Rama VI. Set in a beautiful garden with statuesque trees and stunning sea views, it's a series of 18 interlinked teak buildings with tall, shuttered windows and patterned fretwork built upon stilts.

The functional but elegant style of the palace was a result of Rama VI suffering from rheumatoid arthritis; the court’s Italian architect designed it to maximise air circulation and make the most of the seaside location. A slow-motion renovation means there will be no interior access for many years (access may not resume even after the renovation is finished, but this is still uncertain), which is unfortunate, but it's lovely on the outside too and still worth a visit. There's also a nature trail here.

The palace is within the grounds of Camp Rama VI, a military base. It's easiest to get here with private transport but you can also catch a Hua Hin–Cha-am bus and ask to be dropped off at the camp's front gate. As this is a royal palace, legs and arms must be covered, otherwise you'll have to pay 20B to wear a sarong.