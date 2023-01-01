Local painter Tawee Kasangam established this artist collective in a shady grove 4km west of town. The galleries and studio spaces showcase the works of over a dozen artists, many of whom opted out of Bangkok’s fast-paced art world in favour of Hua Hin’s more relaxed atmosphere and scenic landscape of mountains and sea.

Be sure to check out the earthen huts out back, which shelter playful sculptures. Casual art workshops (per hour adult/child 150/100B) are available on weekends and the coffee shop is very relaxing.