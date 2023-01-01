Hua Hin Train Station

Probably the most beautiful train station in Thailand, this red-and-white icon was built in 1926 to replace the original station. It has a Victorian gingerbread design with lots of carved wood pillars and trim. Because Hua Hin owes its prosperity to the train, the station is a major source of pride and you'll find imitations of its design all over town.

Next to it is the Phra Mongkut Klao Pavilion, built about the same time, but in Nakhon Phathom Province. It was moved here in 1974 to serve as a royal waiting room. Real rail-fans will also want to check out the library in two old railcars in front of the station and the old steam train parked across the tracks.