In the hills west of the city, a winding drive up Flintstone Hill takes you to several viewpoints of Hua Hin and the gulf. Viewpoint #4, across from the statue of King Rama VII, is the nearest to the parking area, but #5, at the end of a rocky cactus-lined path, has the broadest, best view of the city.

Monkeys wait along the road and in the parking area for handouts, but since few are forthcoming they're less aggressive than those at Khao Takiab; still keep a wary eye.