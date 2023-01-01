Wat Huay Mongkol

Colloquially called the big-headed monk, this statue of the revered Luang Phor Thad is a beloved Buddhist pilgrimage site. The southern Thai monk is said to have performed miracles, such as turning seawater into fresh water, inspiring many Thais to travel here to pray. While the 12m figure's head and ears might appear disproportionately large, these features actually represent his enlightenment.

The statue is located in a large park with teak trees and a lake, making for a lovely afternoon stroll.