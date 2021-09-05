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The glorious variety of Thailand appeals to all types of travelers.

Flavor-loving gourmands will love the street food, produce-laden markets and deluxe restaurants all over the country. Those seeking enlightenment can find wisdom and inspiration at its thousands of temples and monasteries. Outdoor enthusiasts can set out on a hike, exploring virgin forests and lush mountains.

And you might have heard the country has some of the best beaches in the world.

Whether it’s your first time in Thailand or your twentieth, there’s always something new to discover. From Bangkok and Chiang Mai to Phuket and Ko Samui, here are 10 places you’ll want to add to your list.

To build this list, we started with Thailand's newest UNESCO World Heritage Site. We then added a mix of famous icons and lesser-known corners, drawing on our Thailand guidebook and our writers’ on-the-ground knowledge.

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1. Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihaan, Nakhon Si Thammarat

Best for seeing Thailand's newest UNESCO World Heritage Site

White stupas at Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihaan, Nakhon Si Thammarat. after6pm/Shutterstock

Thailand has no shortage of UNESCO sites, from the ancient cities of Ayuthaya and Sukhothai to the Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest, and the newest addition is a monastery that served as a hub for the exchange of ideas in 8th-century Thailand.

Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihaan near Nakhon Si Thammarat in the steamy south of Thailand shows the clear influence of Brahmanism, Hinduism, Mahayana Buddhism and Theravada Buddhism – a consequence of its position on historical trade routes between India, Sri Lanka and Java.

Highlights for visitors include performances of Nora (Manora) dance-drama, separately inscribed on the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list, and the annual wrapping of the Phra Borommathat Chedi with cloth for Makha Bucha Day in February or March and Visakha Bucha Day in May or June – a tradition imported from Sri Lanka.

Planning tip: Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihaan sits in the heart of Nakhon Si Thammarat, easily reached by songthaew (shared pick-up), tuk-tuk, or taxi.

Read more: UNESCO's Newest World Heritage Sites

2. Bangkok

Best city for first-time visitors

A boat passes Wat Arun just after sunset in Bangkok, Thailand. Pakin Songmor/Getty Images

Many travelers to Thailand don’t get beyond the Bangkok airport. Yet this underrated city is a fabulous place to stay for a couple of days (at least!) for a thrilling introduction to Thailand.

With a little planning, this 10-million-strong megacity is surprisingly accessible. Its hundreds of thousands of restaurants and street-food vendors serve up everything from pizza to Ethiopian fare to (naturally) fiery curries and satays. Night markets, deluxe shopping centers, glittering palaces, temples and charming neighborhoods offer endless urban delights.

And ample transport links make Bangkok a great launching pad for day trips to the surrounding region, with floating markets and beaches to the south and popular national parks to the north.

Planning tip: Despite its go-go reputation, Bangkok has rules that prevent bars and clubs from staying open all night. Most close at the relatively early hour of 1am.

Read more: Best Time to Visit Bangkok, Best Things to Do in Bangkok

3. The Upper Gulf

Best for floating markets

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Maeklong Railway Market, Samut Songkhram, Thailand. Vespa_Foto/Shutterstock

Only an hour or so from Bangkok, you’ll find Thailand’s most famous floating markets, including Damnoen Saduak (at its busiest in the early morning) and Amphawa (a more nightlife vibe and more popular with locals).

On land, the Maeklong Railway Market is also a treat: six times each day, its many vendors pull up part of their stalls to allow a train to (slowly) pass. In the sprawling green space of Bang Kachao, you can rent a bicycle to pedal through the wilderness on concrete passageways, passing over canals hiding monitor lizards and reaching the island’s own floating market, Talat Nam Bang Nam Phueng. You can even take a day trip from Bangkok to the beach for sea breezes and fresh seafood: Pattaya is only two hours away.

4. Phuket

Best for a blend of cultures

The Lard Yai weekend market in Phuket’s Old Town. Nirad/Getty Images

The biggest island in Thailand, Phuket brings together a mix of Hokkien Chinese and Malaysian elements to produce a culture entirely different from the rest of the country. Hokkien-style fried noodles, o-aew (a jelly made from plant seeds), o-tao (an oyster omelet topped with pork rinds) and moo hong (braised pork belly stew) are all delicious dishes that originated in Phuket – and they’re hard to find even elsewhere in Thailand.

Phuket’s architecture testifies to the era when it was under Portuguese rule, and Sino-Portuguese shophouses – with their distinctive colors, tiles and details – still line the streets of the Old Town. Add in top-tier beaches, and you can easily spend a week enjoying all Phuket has to offer.

Planning tip: September to October is Phuket’s rainy season, a time to avoid visiting the island.

Read more: A Guide to Phuket

5. Chiang Mai

Best for temples

Bicycling in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Pongmanat Tasiri/Shutterstock

Chiang Mai merits at least three days of your trip. It's a great base from which to explore the nearby mountains, caves and waterfalls. The region surrounding this former imperial capital is packed with temples: Doi Suthep is famous for its stunning viewpoints, while Wat Suan Dok serves as the final resting place for Chiang Mai’s former royal family. The charmingly weatherbeaten Wat Chedi Luang, founded over 600 years ago, is right in the center of town; Wat Phra Singh, home of the Lion Buddha, has golden stupas that dazzle in the sunlight.

After you’ve visited these memorable temples, feast on Northern Thai cuisine, which draws influences from China and Myanmar; listen for the regional dialect (called kum mueang); and enjoy regional dance styles. Chiang Mai’s many outdoor markets, such as Talat Warorot and Talat Jing Jai, sell food, clothing and knick-knacks that make perfect souvenirs.

Planning tip: From late February to early April, Chiang Mai is usually choked with smoke from farmers burning land in the mountains to plant their crops. Opt for the Thai “winter” of November to January, or the rainy season.

Read more: Best Time to Visit Chiang Mai, Best Things to Do in Chiang Mai

6. Khao Yai National Park

Best for kids and wildlife

A white-handed gibbon in Khao Yai National Park. Kuntalee Rangnoi/Getty Images

A 2-hour-30-minute drive from Bangkok, Khao Yai has been a popular weekend retreat for nature-loving Thais for decades. As a result, the area around the national park has many amenities, including houses, hotels, restaurants, shops and even amusement parks. Not surprisingly, it’s an ideal place to bring the whole family.

The top attraction, of course, is the 2166-sq-km (836-sq-mile) national park, Thailand’s third-largest. It has a wealth of hiking trails for all levels; cooling waterfalls; and an impressive range of wildlife, including monkeys, bears, elephants and elusive leopards. You can hire a park ranger to maximize your chances of an animal sighting, or for help in choosing the best viewpoints or waterfalls.

Planning tip: Hire a guide ahead of time if you are going wildlife spotting – ideally an official ranger, via the park’s website.

7. Ayutthaya and Sukhothai

Best for history buffs

A young monk in a temple in Ayutthaya, Thailand. Pakin Songmor/Getty Images

The historic city of Ayutthaya served as Siam’s capital from the 14th to 18th centuries, before it was ransacked by the Burmese. The site of the old city has since been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is ideal for exploring. Bike rentals on the edge of the historical park turn Ayutthaya into an even easier place to navigate, making for a pleasant morning of culture and exercise under a canopy of green leaves.

Sukhothai, Siam’s first capital, was built on a smaller scale and also allows bike rentals, making it an ideal hands-on history lesson for families with smaller children. Also a World Heritage Site, Sukhothai’s towers and Buddha statues are less visited than its younger sister down south, making it preferable for those who dislike large crowds.

Planning tip: Ayutthaya can be accessed by river boat, which takes up to an hour from Bangkok (less time than driving). Get to Sukhothai by plane, train, bus or car.

8. The Far North

Best for hiking

Young elephants at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp, Chiang Rai, Thailand. Steve Cukrov/Shutterstock

Known as the Golden Triangle, the apex of Thailand’s far north – where Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet – has served as a destination for die-hard nature lovers for decades. Whether by motorcycle, mountain bike or your own two feet, exploring this area yields remarkable scenes of natural beauty. Once associated with the opium trade, the Golden Triangle is today where visitors come to cruise along the Mekong against a spectacular background, camp in moderate (for Thailand) weather or visit a reputable elephant camp. (Or all three.)

Sleepy yet graceful Chiang Rai is only 9km (6 miles) south of the Golden Triangle, making it an ideal base for exploring the surrounding area. This city has its own attractions, too – notably the weird, wonderful and picture-perfect Wat Rong Khun (White Temple).

Planning tip: It’s a 90-minute trip from Chiang Rai to the Golden Triangle. Aside from renting a car, you can hire a taxi or take a bus.

Read more: Best Things to Do in Chiang Rai

9. Ko Samui

Best for water sports

Sea kayaking off Ko Samui, Thailand. Sergii Figurnyi/Shutterstock

Ko Samui is the fantasy of a tropical island, all hilly coves and white-sand beaches and turquoise waters. (TV writers love it, too.) Besides its many charming beaches, Samui also hosts Ang Thong National Park, an archipelago of islands perfect for snorkeling and sea kayaking; the Na Muang waterfalls, for casual swimming; snorkeler favorite Silver Beach; and countless spots for scuba diving. On-land attractions are also abundant, including fishing villages, golf courses and a surprising number of wellness retreats.

Planning tip: Samui has a surprisingly long “dry” season, from December to August, when chances of rain are minimal.

Read more: A Guide to Ko Samui, Thailand

10. Sangkhlaburi

Best for hidden history

Four hours northwest of Kanchanaburi, Sangkhlaburi is a border town where Thai, Karen and Mon communities have coexisted for centuries. Visitors who make the journey are rewarded with a slow pace of life, beautiful hill-surrounded scenery and unique sites.

Walk across Saphan Mon, Thailand’s longest wooden bridge at 447m (1466ft), and visit the striking Wat Wang Wiwekaram, the spiritual heart of Thailand’s Mon people. Then search for Sangkhlaburi’s sunken city. In the 1980s, the Vajiralongkorn Dam submerged the old settlement here. All that remains are the ruins of a few old temples. Tour them by boat year-round, but in March, when the water is low, you can sometimes access Wat Samprasob on foot.

Planning tip: If the heat allows, Sangkhlaburi is a fantastic place to hike, and you can also follow the Three Pagodas Pass (Phrá Jedii Sǎam Ong) to the border, although be sure to check current security conditions.