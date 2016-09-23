Welcome to Phuket
Of course, the white-sand beaches that ring the southern and western coasts are the principal draw, along with some of the finest hotels and spas in Thailand. Each beach is different, from the upmarket resorts of Surin and Ao Bang Thao, to family-oriented Rawai, or the sin city of Patong, home of hangovers and go-go girls. But there's also the culturally rich east-coast capital Phuket Town, as well as wildlife sanctuaries and national parks in the north. With so many options, you may just forget to leave.
Travel from Phuket Airport to your Phuket Hotel. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed immediately and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. Vehicles used: SHARED - Air-conditioned Minivan / Minicoach At time of booking, YOU MUST include the following flight and hotel details: Arrival Flight Number Arrival Time Arriving from (City name) Hotel Name (where you would like to be dropped off) Hotel Address Don't forget to book your Hotel to Airport transfer!
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your shared transfer will be confirmed immediately and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. 24 - 48 hours prior to your Hotel to Airport transfer, you will be required to reconfirm exact pick up times and places (the contact number will be provided on your travel voucher).Vehicles used: SHARED - Air-conditioned Minivan / Minicoach Don't forget to book your Airport to Hotel transfer!
Phuket town offers an interesting mix of architecture including Sino-Portuguese. This town has been the backdrop for many western movies as it is said to be very similar to Indochina.
Your day trip from Phuket begins with hotel pickup by a friendly driver in the morning and a transfer to the exclusive Dolphin Seaway Pier. Here, take a short break to enjoy a live band before hopping into your speedboat to Phang Nga Bay.Located in the Strait of Malacca, Phang Nga Bay is famous for its limestone karsts and stunning scenery. More than 100 islands and outcrops jut up from the emerald green sea, but perhaps none are as popular as the so-called James Bond Island, named for its starring role in the 1974 movie The Man with the Golden Gun.Situated in Ao Phang Nga National Park, this famous landmark is actually a pair of islands called Ko Khao Phing Kan along with a 66-foot-tall (20-meter) islet called Ko Tapu. After your visit, you’ll feel like 007 as you speed away toward your next destination, Talu Island. Here, climb aboard a canoe and let your guide paddle you around the isle’s sea caves and hidden lagoons.Hop out to explore the area’s stalactite caves, some more than 164 feet (50 meters) long. Equipped with a helmet and flashlight, follow your guide on foot into secret caverns with imaginative names like Ice Cream Cave. Afterward, glide through the waterways of the mangrove swamps in the north of the bay to experience an untouched natural preserve. During your day trip, you can cool down when your guide stops for a swim break.Enjoy a traditional Thai set lunch (vegetarian option available; includes soft drinks, coffee and tea) at Koh Panyee, a Muslim village built on stilts in the sea. Take the opportunity to witness daily life in this unique community as you walk around or shop after your meal.Finish your day at a secluded beach on Naka Island, where you can relax, swim or work on your tan. You have more than an hour of free time here before departing Phang Nga Bay for Phuket, arriving back at the pier with drop-off at your hotel.
Your tour starts with pickup at your Phuket hotel and transfer by minivan to your motorboat. After boarding, start your tour to several locations on Phang Nga Bay, part of Ao Phang Nga National Park. As your boat cruises across the turquoise waters to your first destination, your crew serves up a light lunch. Then listen to a safety briefing from your experienced guides, and enjoy a birds of prey show. When your boat arrives at the first island, step into a sturdy inflatable kayak that seats two people plus one guide. The custom-designed kayaks were made in the USA by a premier white-water rafting manufacturer, ensuring safety and comfort. Take in the scenery as your guide paddles your kayak through different hongs (Thai for 'rooms') full of spectacular rock formations and hidden lagoons. While you glide along, listen to your guide's informative commentary about the geology, flora and fauna of the region, and keep your eyes open for wildlife like macaques, water monitors, kingfishers, mudskippers, egrets, sea eagles and brahminy kites. Visit several other spots in the marine park, and enjoy time to rest and snack on the motorboat in between expeditions into the caves. As the day begins to wind down, watch the sunset from the water, and participate in a ceremony inspired by the Thai holiday Loi Kratong, named after the kratong, a small floating bowl made from banana leaves and decorated with flowers and candles. Make one of your own, and set it afloat on the water with a wish. The flickering candlelight from the kratongs combined with fireflies in the sky and the bioluminescence in the water create an unforgettable natural light display. While you make your way back toward the shore, feast on a buffet Thai dinner cooked on the boat by the crew, who shop daily for high-quality ingredients like fresh seafood and free-range chicken. You'll return to the pier two hours after sunset to say farewell to your guides and hop in the minivan for transfer back to your hotel.
This is a unique experience that takes you into the famous Phang Nga Bay. Made famous by the James Bond Movie - Man with a Golden Gun. The newly discovered sea caves and 'Hongs' are an exciting feature. Hong is the Thai word for room. These Hongs are open-air cliff-lined cylindrical tidal lagoons connected to the outside world only through stalactite-filled tunnels which were undiscovered until the spring of 1990.Of course, there are many secluded beaches here and this trip would not be completed without visiting one for swimming.