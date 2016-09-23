Phang Nga Bay Sea Cave Tour from Phuket with Lunch, Dinner

Your tour starts with pickup at your Phuket hotel and transfer by minivan to your motorboat. After boarding, start your tour to several locations on Phang Nga Bay, part of Ao Phang Nga National Park. As your boat cruises across the turquoise waters to your first destination, your crew serves up a light lunch. Then listen to a safety briefing from your experienced guides, and enjoy a birds of prey show. When your boat arrives at the first island, step into a sturdy inflatable kayak that seats two people plus one guide. The custom-designed kayaks were made in the USA by a premier white-water rafting manufacturer, ensuring safety and comfort. Take in the scenery as your guide paddles your kayak through different hongs (Thai for 'rooms') full of spectacular rock formations and hidden lagoons. While you glide along, listen to your guide's informative commentary about the geology, flora and fauna of the region, and keep your eyes open for wildlife like macaques, water monitors, kingfishers, mudskippers, egrets, sea eagles and brahminy kites. Visit several other spots in the marine park, and enjoy time to rest and snack on the motorboat in between expeditions into the caves. As the day begins to wind down, watch the sunset from the water, and participate in a ceremony inspired by the Thai holiday Loi Kratong, named after the kratong, a small floating bowl made from banana leaves and decorated with flowers and candles. Make one of your own, and set it afloat on the water with a wish. The flickering candlelight from the kratongs combined with fireflies in the sky and the bioluminescence in the water create an unforgettable natural light display. While you make your way back toward the shore, feast on a buffet Thai dinner cooked on the boat by the crew, who shop daily for high-quality ingredients like fresh seafood and free-range chicken. You'll return to the pier two hours after sunset to say farewell to your guides and hop in the minivan for transfer back to your hotel.