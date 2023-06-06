Overview

Classier than Karon and without Patong's seedy hustle, Hat Kata (หาดกะตะ) attracts travellers of all kinds to its lively, beautiful twin beaches. While you won't bag a secluded strip of sand, you'll find lots to do. A prime spot for surfing in the shoulder and monsoon seasons, Kata also has some terrific spas, good food, a highly rated yoga studio and excellent accommodation offerings. Its sandy white-gold beach is carved in two by a rocky outcrop: Hat Kata Yai lies on the north side; more secluded Hat Kata Noi unfolds to the south. The road between them is home to Phuket’s original millionaire’s row.