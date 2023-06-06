Hat Kata

Mom Tri's Kitchen restaurant near Kata Beach.

Classier than Karon and without Patong's seedy hustle, Hat Kata (หาดกะตะ) attracts travellers of all kinds to its lively, beautiful twin beaches. While you won't bag a secluded strip of sand, you'll find lots to do. A prime spot for surfing in the shoulder and monsoon seasons, Kata also has some terrific spas, good food, a highly rated yoga studio and excellent accommodation offerings. Its sandy white-gold beach is carved in two by a rocky outcrop: Hat Kata Yai lies on the north side; more secluded Hat Kata Noi unfolds to the south. The road between them is home to Phuket’s original millionaire’s row.

  • Karon Viewpoint

    Karon Viewpoint

    Hat Kata

    From this majestic clifftop lookout, views sweep across Kata to the northern reaches of Karon and, to the south, wrap around the coast to Laem Phromthep…

  • Hat Kata Yai

    Hat Kata Yai

    Hat Kata

    Hat Kata is carved in two by a jutting headland. Blonde Hat Kata Yai (known as the main Kata beach) lies on the north side, while Hat Kata Noi unravels to…

  • Hat Kata Noi

    Hat Kata Noi

    Hat Kata

    With just a couple of high-end hotels overlooking its secluded sugar-white sands, Hat Kata Noi unfurls to the south of Hat Kata Yai. It's a popular…

  • Ko Pu

    Ko Pu

    Hat Kata

    The small, uninhabited, jungle-clad islet of Ko Pu glistens across the waves just off Hat Kata Yai, making for gorgeous sunsets.

