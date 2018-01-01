Welcome to Khao Yai National Park
5-Day Wild Jungle Ranger Adventure Tour from Bangkok
Khao Yai National Park is part of a UNESCO World Heritage–listed wilderness where there are still occasional sightings of wild animals like elephants, leopards, tigers, bears, otters, barking deer, gibbons, macaques, pythons and many colorful birds. Your 5-day tour in Khao Yai National Park includes two nights of accommodation at Eco Valley Lodge and two nights of tent camping during your trek. You’ll hike with experienced guides who were once poachers and are now committed to wildlife conservation. Camping gear such as a flashlight, compass, backpack, hammock, sleeping bag and cooking equipment is provided, and you can store extra luggage at the lodge during the trek. The trek is suitable for people with a good level of fitness. Expect to hike for several hours each day while carrying your own backpack, taking trails that cross uneven terrain and elevation changes; hiking shoes that can get wet are recommended for river crossings. You will help with setting up camp and preparing simple meals during the trek. All meals during the trek and breakfasts at the lodge are included; you can purchase additional meals at the lodge’s open-air restaurant. During your free time, enjoy the lodge's swimming pool and gardens, and perhaps treat yourself to a massage treatment (own expense).
Full Day from Bangkok: Explore Khao Yai National Park - Waterfall - Viewpoints with Authentic Cooking and Thai market tour
06:30: Your guide and driver will pick you up from your hotel in Bangkok and head to Nakhon Nayok Province for around 2 hours.09:00: Your guide will teach you how to choose the best sample of each ingredient to create delicious dishes at your cooking class. Your market cooking class will start with a visit guided by your tour guide to the local market to discover and select fresh, seasonal produce for the day's menu.10:30: Arrive at a Thai-style wooden home and learn the secret recipe of 5 classic Thai dishes, before cooking an authentic Thai meal. Learn the wonders of Thai herbs and spices, which makes Thai cuisine popular the world over, in a home-style learning environment. In this cooking lesson you'll learn the secret recipe of 5 classic Thai dishes such as Green Papaya Salad (Som Tam), Stir-Fried Rice Noodles (Pad Thai), Spicy Prawn Soup, lemongrass and galangal (Tom Yum Goong), Authentic Thai Basil Chicken (Pad Kra Pao Gai) and Stir Fried Chinese Morning Glory (Pad Pak Bung Fai Daeng). When it’s time to eat, move to the dining area and enjoy your meal and fresh fruits.12:00: Afterwards, entering from the main gate on the Prachinburi side, en-route to the park, continue the program with a visit to Khao Yai National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where you’ll take a short hike to Heaw Narok Waterfall. For a beautiful view of the waterfall, walk 1km from the main road. You'll find a stunning scene which you can admire before taking a safe trail down the cliff.13:30: Stop at the Visitor Center to get facts about the park’s history and attractions. There is also a museum with lots of great facts about the park. The helpful and friendly park rangers and the staff are available to provide information and most of them are English-speaking.14:00: The final stop in Khao Yai National Park is Km. 30 Viewpoint, on Thanarat Road, where you can enjoy the scenery in the north part of the expansive and beautiful Khao Yai National Park.14:45: After leaving from Khao Yai National Park you'll reach the gate of the red-white restaurant which is surrounded by a small, lush tropical garden that provides a refreshing country feel that perfectly fits into the surrounding scenic mountainous of Khao Yai National Park. There's something complimentary for everyone such as pasteurized milk, organic coffee, herbal tea, fresh juice or homemade ice-cream that include such unique flavors as white wine lychee, red wine strawberry, anchan (a Thai herb), rum and raisin, and much, much more. It will be served in a cute design cup which you can bring home as a souvenir.15:15: Transfer back to your hotel in Bangkok for approximately 18:30.
Full-Day Khao Yai National Park & Thai Cooking
Khao Yai Winery - Vineyard Tours & Animal Lover with Horse Farm from Bangkok
Get the best out of Bangkok with this 3 hour to PB Valley Khao Yai Winery. It is the birth place of the Khao Yai Wine Region and one of the finest wineries in Thailand located at the edge of the Khao Yai National Park.A good thing is during this wine tasting tour in Thailand is you do not have to really walk from place to place, there is a tram available to take you on a comfortable tour around the vast property of PB Valley Khao Yai while you sit back and enjoy the view. With around 1000 acres of vineyard and plantation, it is an interesting tour to indulge in, plus you get to learn about wine production and try some of their more famous wines.A highlight of PB Valley Winery is off course their very unique wine tasting tour. This tour last approximately 75 minutes where you have the rare opportunity to go around the vineyards, visit the wine production center, do some wine tasting and visit the little museum with a history of PB Valley and how it started.A tour of the Winery including 3 different wine and education center is next. Three (3) wines are being served namely “PB Khao Yai Reserve Chenin Blanc” “PB Khao Yai Rose” and “PB Khao Yai Reserve Shiraz”The tour also includes other fruit orchards such as passion fruit and you can take a walk to along a nice flower garden. From there, continue to local restaurant where you will be served Authentic Thai dishes with bottled water.Go ahead to a horse farm, it is situated on 16 rai in the midst of tourist country in Khao Yai, Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. These are Arabian, Andalusian, Friesian, Gypsy Vanner and Rocky Mountain. It also has the three largest horse breeds namely the Shire, the famous Budweiser Clydesdale and the Belgian draft horse. These are in striking contrast to American miniature horses. Standing at only 80cms they are the smallest breed in the world.Horse Farm readily opens its doors for you to experience life amidst nature. The farm’s activities include half day trip geared for you and your children ages 2 to 12 years in age.Activities include tasks such as collecting eggs from over 400 free-range hens from the coop and putting them into the basket. Thereafter, you can bring back 4 eggs, nicely wrapped in an egg carton, feeding the animals and learn how to ride and groom horses/ponies.Horse riding for beginners should be fun and exciting. We offer riding classes for beginners. Lessons are a 20 minutes long. However it’s very important you come to the lesson in proper riding gear. Full-length jeans covering your ankles are essential. If they are the only shoes available then sneakers are permitted, though riding boots with heels are preferable. Helmets will be provided. It is a great opportunity spend time with loved ones and get closer to nature.Once you have completed your ride, you will be escorted back to your hotel approximately 18.30 am.
2-Day Tour Cycling Khao Yai Wine Trails from Bangkok
Ideal for couples, families, and anyone who enjoys good food, good wine, and stunning nature. Cycling Khao Yai Wine Trails takes you on a wine tasting journey where we ride a total of 23.5mi (38km) on quiet country roads through rolling hills with mountainous backdrops, passing quaint dairy farms and remote temples along the way, and visit Khao Yai's fruitful vineyards where we break for a taste of local wine and take in the breathtaking scenery of the Thai countryside.From Bangkok we drive north and east and start our trip by visiting the impressive 147ft (45m) tall white Buddha statue at Wat Theppitak Punnaram. We ride through patchwork countryside that could almost be France, if it wasn't for the banana trees and occasional coconut palm. We visit the birthplace of the acclaimed Khao Yai wine, which is locally grown and processed in a stunning valley plain sitting at an elevation of 1150ft (350m) above sea level, and just a short bicycle ride away from the serene Khao Yai National Park. After a well-deserved lunch paired with a glass of wine, we take a tour of the wine making facilities and vineyard before riding to our resort. We spend the night at the charming Cabbages & Condoms resort, surrounded by majestic limestone mountains and nature at its very best. Owned by the Population, Community and Development Association, a Thai government organization set up by Khun Meechai Viravaidya, the PDA operates a wide variety of programs designed to serve and assist the rural poor of Thailand. These programs cover such diverse activities as free vasectomies, income generation programs at village level, forest replanting schemes, vegetable banks, industry relocation into rural areas, mobile health clinics, environmental education programs, and a democracy project.On our second day we will be climbing a bit on the bike as well as off the bike as we make our way to the very top of two stunning temples and later, cycle uphill as we pass tapioca and sugar cane fields and a rock quarry. We break and enjoy refreshments at the Prapatsorn grape farm before a hearty lunch is in order. Afterwards we ride through Asoke Valley before heading back to Bangkok (two hour air-conditioned van transfer).An air-conditioned minivan travels behind the group to support us and participants can cycle as much or as little as they like and still enjoy the same views as the rest of the group. This is a 2-Day/1-Night tour with breakfast-1, lunch-2 and dinner-1 included.
3-Day Empire of the Khmer Tour from Bangkok
Day 1: Bangkok to Khao Yai (L) Departing Bangkok in the morning your journey for north east will arrive at Saraburi. Here you can visit the Phra Buddha Badh shrine which shelters the prints of the feet of Buddha and the many bells on temples throughout. Proceed to Lopburi, visiting Wat Phra Si Maha, the oldest temple with tallest Prang in Lopburi, before stopping at Phra Prang Sam Yod, a temple with three towers and impressive ornaments. Moving on to Prang Khaek, you will find the oldest monument and Khmer-style Hindu Shrine to be found in Thailand central region. Lunch will be enjoyed at local restaurant before moving on to the National Park of Khao Yai. Along the way you will discover Wat Theppithak with its gigantic Buddha sitting on the hill and home to the fruits of Klang Dong markets. Your accommodation this evening is The Greenery Resort Khao Yai. Overnight: Khao Yai Day 2: Khao Yai to Khorat (B,L) Enjoy breakfast at the hotel before embarking on your drive throughout Khao Yai National Park. Situated on over 1242 miles of mountainous landscape, take in the cascades from Haew Suwat and Klong Kaew and its original suspension bridge made of bamboo. Make various stops en route to capture those picture-perfect opportunities and for lunch, then continue on to Korat, via Si Khiu. Waiting ahead is Phimai Historical Park which protects one of the most important temples from the Khmer Empire. Facing Angkor, Cambodia, the temple marks the end of the ancient Khmer Highway. Your accommodation this evening is the Sima Thani Hotel or similar. Overnight: Khorat Day 3: Khorat to Bangkok (B,L) After breakfast at the hotel you will drive further north east to visit the impressive Khmer temples of Prasat Phnom Rung Historical Park, in the Buriram province. Known for Prasat Hin Pahom Rung, located on the top of the Phanom Rung Mount, it is thought to have been originally built in the 12th century A.D. Now partially restored to its original state, it is neighbored by Prasat Hin Muang Tam, which is believed to have been constructed in the 11th century. Both temples resemble the Angkor ruins of Cambodia. Lunch will be enjoyed at a local restaurant before your return journey to Bangkok begins. You will arrive at your hotel in Bangkok later in the evening.