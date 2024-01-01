The top-tier winery closest to the Khao Yai National Park entrance, which is 16km away, is home to Thailand's first female oneologist, Nikki Lohitnavy. It's scenically set, offers tours (book in advance), a gourmet gift shop, luxury lodging and a classy restaurant. It lies along the Muak Lek–Khao Yai road, the direct route from Bangkok to Khao Yai (exit at Km 144).
GranMonte

Khao Yai National Park
