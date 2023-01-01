Makha Bucha Buddhist Memorial Park

Not yet a temple, this informal Buddhist centre's main attraction is a giant Buddha statue with his hands in 'setting the wheel in motion' posture, which is surrounded by 1250 life-sized monk statues. It's a glimmering memorial to the time when this many enlightened monks came uninvited to hear the Buddha give an important sermon. This legendary event is now celebrated as Makha Bucha, an important Buddhist holiday.

Many other over-sized statues are scattered around the grounds including the late King Rama 9 and elephant-headed Ganesha.