PB Valley Khao Yai Winery

Khao Yai National Park

One of the first wineries in Thailand (it corked its first bottle in 1998), PB Valley is 22.5km from the Khao Yai National Park gate. It's scenically set, offers tours (book in advance), a gift shop, one luxury room for lodging, and a high-end restaurant. It lies along the Muak Lek–Khao Yai road, the direct route from Bangkok to Khao Yai (exit at Km 144).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Khao Yai National Park

    Khao Yai National Park

    16.45 MILES

    Cool and lush, Khao Yai National Park is an easy escape into the primordial jungle. The 2168-sq-km park, part of a Unesco World Heritage site, spans five…

  • Nam Tok Haew Narok

    Nam Tok Haew Narok

    22.5 MILES

    Nam Tok Haew Narok ('Hell Gorge Waterfall') is in the far south of Khao Yai National Park, 23km from the visitors centre. Its three levels combine to form…

  • Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam

    Khun Dan Prakan Chon Dam

    18.86 MILES

    Tucked into the foothills of the Khao Yai Mountains in northeast Nakhon Nayok province, Thailand's largest dam (2.6km long and 93m high) is an impressive…

  • Makha Bucha Buddhist Memorial Park

    Makha Bucha Buddhist Memorial Park

    19 MILES

    Not yet a temple, this informal Buddhist centre's main attraction is a giant Buddha statue with his hands in 'setting the wheel in motion' posture, which…

  • Namtok Sarika

    Namtok Sarika

    18.41 MILES

    Dropping 200m in nine steps, Sarika Waterfall is a gorgeous getaway, and on non-holiday weekdays it's usually a peaceful one too. A trail climbs up to the…

  • Khao Yai Art Museum

    Khao Yai Art Museum

    13.37 MILES

    This excellent private gallery has three rooms of modern art from some of Thailand's top artists, including Anupong Chantorn and Lampu Kansanoh, and a…

  • Uttayan Ganesha Temple

    Uttayan Ganesha Temple

    21.87 MILES

    Ganesha, the elephant-headed god of wisdom and remover of obstacles, is one of the most popular gods in Thailand and this colorful shrine features two…

  • Namtok Nang Rong

    Namtok Nang Rong

    17.92 MILES

    Much smaller than its famous neighbour, Namtok Sarika, Nang Rong Waterfall is a series of small drops amidst a boulder-filled stream. The free admission…

View more attractions

Nearby Khao Yai National Park attractions

1. GranMonte

2.88 MILES

The top-tier winery closest to the Khao Yai National Park entrance, which is 16km away, is home to Thailand's first female oneologist, Nikki Lohitnavy. It…

3. Nam Tok Kong Kaew

13.19 MILES

Little Nam Tok Kong Kaew sits just 150m from the Khao Yai National Park visitors centre.

4. Khao Yai Art Museum

13.37 MILES

This excellent private gallery has three rooms of modern art from some of Thailand's top artists, including Anupong Chantorn and Lampu Kansanoh, and a…

5. Nam Tok Haew Suwat

15.45 MILES

The park's loveliest waterfall, 25m-high Nam Tok Haew Suwat scooped a starring role in Danny Boyle's film The Beach. It has water year-round (though very…

6. Khao Yai National Park

16.45 MILES

Cool and lush, Khao Yai National Park is an easy escape into the primordial jungle. The 2168-sq-km park, part of a Unesco World Heritage site, spans five…

7. Namtok Nang Rong

17.92 MILES

Much smaller than its famous neighbour, Namtok Sarika, Nang Rong Waterfall is a series of small drops amidst a boulder-filled stream. The free admission…

8. Wang Takrai

17.95 MILES

Lazy inner tubing is one of the most popular pastimes in these parts, and this expansive shady park stretching 1.5km along its eponymous stream is a good…