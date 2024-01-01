PB Valley Khao Yai Winery

One of the first wineries in Thailand (it corked its first bottle in 1998), PB Valley is 22.5km from the Khao Yai National Park gate. It's scenically set, offers tours (book in advance), a gift shop, one luxury room for lodging, and a high-end restaurant. It lies along the Muak Lek–Khao Yai road, the direct route from Bangkok to Khao Yai (exit at Km 144).