Nam Tok Haew Suwat

Khao Yai National Park

The park's loveliest waterfall, 25m-high Nam Tok Haew Suwat scooped a starring role in Danny Boyle's film The Beach. It has water year-round (though very little in the hot season) and you can walk down to the bottom, but swimming isn't allowed. Though accessible by car, Haew Suwat can also be reached by a couple of walking trails.

